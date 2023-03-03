Northern Light hospital president stepping down

Rand O'Leary will be stepping down as president of Bangor-based Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Mr. O'Leary has accepted a new role as president of Henry Ford Health Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital, according to a March 3 news release.

Mr. O'Leary joined EMMC in 2019 after serving as chief executive for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth's Oregon network. He also previously served as senior vice president and COO of Wyandotte Hospital.

Mr. Leary will leave his current role on March 31, according to the release. Timothy Dentry, president and CEO of Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, EMMC's parent company, will assume direct leader responsibility for EMMC on an interim basis, in addition to his current role.