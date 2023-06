William Chinn was selected as the new president of Penn Highlands DuBois (Pa.).

Mr. Chinn succeeds John Sutika, who is retiring at the end of June, according to a news release.

Since 2020, Mr. Chinn served as the COO of Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans. He also served as president and COO of Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

Penn Highlands Dubois is part of Penn Highlands Healthcare, an eight-hospital health system with 6,651 workers.