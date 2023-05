HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton has named Sanjiv Tewari, MD, as its new chief medical officer, effective June 1.

Dr. Tewari joins HCA Florida Blake Hospital from the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., where he served as the medical director of critical care and the center director for the Institute for Medical Specialties.

In this new capacity, Dr. Tewari will oversee medical operations, clinical performance and patient experience.