LCMC Health adds chief strategy and growth officer role

New Orleans-based LCMC Health has named Maurice "Mel" Lagarde III its first chief strategy and growth officer.

Mr. Lagarde served Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for more than 25 years, according to a March 1 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, he led HCA's MidAmerica Division, based in Overland Park, Kan., as president and CEO.

"Over the last few years, I've watched the focused and steadfast growth of LCMC Health, and I am honored to join this extraordinary health system at this point of continued transformation," Mr. Lagarde said in the release. "As a New Orleans native, it brings me great joy to help expand comprehensive care for patients across the city, region and state. My goal is to build on LCMC Health's solid foundation and continue the positive momentum by helping to shape the strategy of the system for the future."