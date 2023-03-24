Ascension St. Vincent CEO to exit

Jonathan Nalli, who serves as CEO and ministry market executive of Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent and senior vice president with St. Louis-based Ascension, will be leaving his role.

The change is effective April 28, according to an Ascension news release.

"Under Jonathan's servant leadership, our Indiana ministry has grown in services and access while delivering industry-leading care in areas such as cardiovascular, women's health, pediatrics, neurosciences, cancer care, orthopedics, bariatrics, trauma and employer-based healthcare solutions," Tim Adams, senior vice president and regional operating officer with Ascension, said in the release. "With Jonathan's support, we will be working through a thoughtful transition plan to ensure Indiana's next leader and the ministry are well positioned for continued success."

The release did not provide details about the departure.

Mr. Nalli joined Ascension in 2014.

During his tenure, Ascension St. Vincent has built several major construction projects worth a total of $325 million at its flagship healthcare campus, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. However, Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford, Ind., and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices closed last year. Ascension St. Vincent also closed 11 immediate care centers in 2022.

Previously, Mr. Nalli was CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Porter Regional Hospital.