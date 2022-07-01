Ascension St. Vincent abruptly closes 11 immediate care centers

Ascension St. Vincent gave one day's notice that it was closing 11 immediate care centers by the end of the day June 30, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Officials didn't provide a reason for the closures, which did not affect primary care physician's offices attached to the immediate care centers. Employees of the immediate care centers will be offered comparable jobs at another Ascension location, according to a statement from Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent.



The immediate care centers that closed are located across Indiana in Broad Ripple, Brownsburg, Fishers, Anderson, Crawfordsville, Elwood, Frankfort and Kokomo. The system also closed three immediate care centers in Evansville, Ind., according to the Indianapolis Star.