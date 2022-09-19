Ascension St. Vincent Dunn to close medical practices in December

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford, Ind., and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 18.

The statement says the decision was made "after a thorough assessment of the hospital's current operating environment and the healthcare landscape in Bedford."

According to the statement, the hospital's parent company, St. Louis-based Ascension, shared the news with hospital leadership, providers and employees as well as external partners on Sept. 16.

"Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients," Ascension said. "Those plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services."

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn is a critical access hospital and one of two such facilities in Lawrence County. The other is IU Health Bedford Hospital, part of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

According to the statement, Ascension conducted an unsuccessful search for a buyer for the hospital, and "it was clear that other providers with a larger presence in the region are better positioned to efficiently serve the residents of Bedford and neighboring communities."

"We are committed to supporting our Ascension St. Vincent Dunn community through this transition," Ascension said.

Ascension has more than 140 hospitals across the U.S.