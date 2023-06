Bon Secours has tapped Andy Spicknall as the first president of its Harbour View Hospital, set to open in Suffolk, Va., in 2025.

Mr. Spicknall has been with the Cincinnati-based health system for nearly a decade, according to a June 5 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, he served as vice president of operations for Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va.

His new role is effective June 5.