USA Health names new CIO

USA Health, based in Mobile, Ala., has named Tyler Whetstine as its new CIO.

In his new role, Mr. Whetstine will oversee the health system's IT systems, which include computer systems, databases, network and telecommunications, according to a May 31 press release from USA Health.

Prior to his role at USA Health, Mr. Whetstine served as vice president and CIO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health. He also worked at EHR vendor Cerner, serving as vice president from January 2018 to March 2021.