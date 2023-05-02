MSK taps former MD Anderson leader to serve as chief strategy officer

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has tapped Anaeze Offodile, MD, to serve as chief strategy officer, effective May 1.

Dr. Offodile joins MSK from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he worked as the enterprise executive director for clinical trial transformation and was a member of the plastic surgery department.

In his new role at MSK, Dr. Offodile will oversee strategy and care transformation initiatives "by continuing to develop the core infrastructure, management systems, and processes for enterprise strategy and business development," according to a news release. He specializes in oncologic reconstruction and will also see patients on a limited basis.