HCA Healthcare's LewisGale Medical Center has tapped Robert Alphin, MD, as chief medical officer, the Salem, Va.-based hospital said March 29.

Dr. Alphin has more than 25 years of experience as a practicing anesthesiologist and most recently served as the chief medical information officer of North American Partners in Anesthesia, the nation's largest anesthesia staffing company.

He also formerly served as medical staff president and chairman of the medical executive committee at Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed Health and Hospitals, according to a March 29 news release.