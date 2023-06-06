Payam Mohadjeri joins Providence Swedish from HCA

Payam Mohadjeri has joined Providence Swedish as the new North Puget Sound chief administrative officer.

Mr. Mohadjeri will be responsible for day-to-day operational activities at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.), Swedish Edmonds (Wash.) Campus and Swedish Mill Creek Ambulatory Care Center in Everett, according to a June 5 news release.

Previously, Mr. Mohadjeri served as vice president of operations at a two-campus Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

He also spent nearly 10 years in leadership roles with Providence St. Joseph Health in Irvine, Calif., according to the release.

Providence Swedish serves the Puget Sound region in Northwest Washington.