Northwell hospital executive director gets expanded regional role

Jon Sendach was named deputy regional executive director for New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's central region, according to a March 28 news release shared with Becker's.

The role is with Northwell's largest region, which encompasses Queens and Nassau County. Mr. Sendach will remain executive director at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

Mr. Sendach has served as executive director at NSUH since January 2020.

Before that, he was associate executive director of operations and deputy executive director at NSUH, an 800-bed hospital. He also served as associate executive director of finance at Northwell's Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital.

Northwell is a 21-hospital system with 83,000 employees.