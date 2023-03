Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health has promoted its chief operating officer, Dave Hyatt, to president and CEO.

Mr. Hyatt joined the health system in January 2022, according to a March 31 news release. He previously served Indianapolis-based IU Health in a variety of leadership roles, including system vice president of rural strategy.

The health system's board conducted a "thorough and extensive search" before selecting Mr. Hyatt for the helm, the news release said.