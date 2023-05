HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami has selected Ben Warner, BSN, RN, as its next chief nursing officer, according to a May 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Warner has worked for HCA Healthcare hospitals across Virginia and Florida for nearly three decades. He will join HCA Florida Mercy Hospital from Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Va., where he was also leading as a chief nursing officer.

His role is effective immediately.