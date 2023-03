Medical City Arlington (Texas), a 433-bed acute care hospital, has named Dillon Rai its next chief operating officer.

Mr. Rai has served Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare — Medical City's parent organization — in various leadership roles since 2018. Most recently, he served HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., as associate chief operating officer.

His new role took effect March 1.