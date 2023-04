Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee has named James McLain its next executive director.

Mr. McLain currently serves as the hospital's deputy director, according to an April 10 news release shared with Becker's. He coordinates and controls operations for the 435-bed hospital and its 4,200 employees.

Mr. McLain is a veteran, and began his military career in 1990.

His promotion is effective April 23.