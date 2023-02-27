Corewell names hospital president ahead of rebrand

Corewell Health's Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.) has named Daniel Carey, MD, its next president.

Dr. Carey most recently served Renton, Wash.-based Providence as senior vice president and chief medical officer of its physician enterprise, according to a Feb. 27 news release shared with Becker's. Additionally, he served as Virginia's Secretary of Health and Human Resources for nearly four years, leading the state's pandemic response.

He assumes his role at the hospital — which will soon be renamed Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital — April 3.

Corewell Health has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.