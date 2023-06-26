AdventHealth names CEO for 3 hospitals

Mike Murrill was named president and CEO for AdventHealth Zephyrhills, AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Connerton in Pasco County, Florida.

Mr. Murrill is a veteran of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, according to a news release.

Most recently, he led AdventHealth Redmond in Rome, Ga., through its transition into the AdventHealth system, in addition to his role as regional CEO in the system's Southeast Region. He also previously helmed AdventHealth Gordon in Calhoun, Ga., and AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Ga.

Mr. Murrill will begin his new role July 30.