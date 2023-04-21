Cleveland Clinic-affiliated system names CEO

Leonard Stepp Jr. was named president and CEO of Ashtabula, Ohio-based ACMC Healthcare System, an affiliate of Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Stepp has served as interim president and CEO of the health system since December.

From 2011 to 2019, he served ACMC in various roles, according to an April 17 news release. Past roles include vice president of the Ashtabula Clinic, Ashtabula County Medical Center's multispecialty group provider practice. He also served as vice president of health system advancement and then senior vice president of administration.

Mr. Stepp also served as COO of Cleveland Clinic Euclid (Ohio) Hospital, according to the release.