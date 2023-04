Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has named Marty Winn chief financial officer of a second hospital.

Mr. Winn currently serves as CFO of Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Ga., according to an April 17 news release from the health system. In addition to his existing duties, he will take on the CFO role at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga.

Mr. Winn has 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, six of which have been spent with Piedmont.