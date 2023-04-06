Mercy Iowa City names CEO, will end MercyOne relationship

Tom Clancy, PhD, RN, was named president and CEO of Mercy Iowa City (Iowa), and the hospital has hired management and advisory firm ToneyKorf Partners to develop and implement an operational improvement plan, according to an April 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Clancy is the chair of the hospital board and previously served as a clinical professor and associate dean at Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota School of Nursing.

Mercy Iowa City said ToneyKorf Partners has worked with the hospital for the past few months on forecasting cash flow, and the firm will "help lead the organization as it assesses strategic options and new affiliations."

Mercy Iowa City also announced that Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne will transition from the current management agreement with Mercy Iowa City that started in 2017. This means Mike Trachta, MercyOne vice president of network affiliates, will no longer serve as interim president of Mercy Iowa City.

"MercyOne will work with Mercy Iowa City on the transition of other services provided," the hospital added. "Much of this transition will occur immediately, although some services will take longer to transition."

Mercy Iowa City is a 234-bed acute care hospital with 1,300 employees.





