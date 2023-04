Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway (Ark.) has named Micah Johnson, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Mr. Johnson is the former vice president and CNO at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marco, Texas, according to an April 11 news release. He has spent 20 years in nurse leadership roles.

Mr. Johnson succeeds April Bennett, MSN, RN, as CNO. Ms. Bennett was promoted to president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway in November.