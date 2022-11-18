Baptist Health hospital promotes chief nursing officer to president

April Bennett, MSN, RN, has been named president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway (Ark.) after serving as chief nursing officer since 2020.

During her time as chief nursing officer, Ms. Bennett supported the opening and expansion of multiple specialty units, decreased bedside nurse turnover, recruited and retained full-time staff nurses to replace travelers and grew the inpatient census by 20 percent, according to a Nov. 17 news release from Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health.

Ms. Bennett also leads the medical and surgical nursing consortium for all 11 of Baptist Health's hospitals, according to the release. Prior to joining Baptist Health in 2020, she served seven years as vice president of nursing services at Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System.