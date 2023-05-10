HCA Florida hospital names chief medical officer

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami has selected Sean Benoit, MD, as its chief medical officer. Dr. Benoit will step into the role in late June.

He first joined HCA Florida as CMO of Sanford-based Central Florida Regional Hospital in 2019. In 2021, Dr. Benoit became CMO of HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville.

Prior to joining HCA Florida, he was the medical director for trauma surgery at University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital in Largo. He also oversaw all residency programs and graduate medical education as the hospital's designated institutional officer, according to a May 10 news release.