SSM Health names president, COO to children's hospital

St. Louis-based SSM Health has named Hossain Marandi, MD, system vice president of its pediatric service line and president of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Dr. Marandi most recently served as president and department chief of pediatrics at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich., according to a news release shared with Becker's June 26.

The hospital has also promoted Michelle Romano, MSN, RN, to an expanded dual role as chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. Ms. Romano has served the hospital since 2000, originally as a clinical care partner and staff nurse; she was promoted to chief nursing officer in 2020.