Massachusetts hospital CEO to retire

Joseph "Jody" White will retire later this year as CEO of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

Mr. White plans to retire in September after more than 20 years of leadership at the facility, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

Mr. White joined Lowell General in 2003 as executive vice president and COO. He then served as president of the hospital, beginning in 2013. He became CEO of Lowell-based Circle Health and Lowell General in 2017.

During his tenure, Wellforce changed its name to Tufts Medicine in March 2022.

Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine comprises Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, a home care network and an integrated physician network.

Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, is president of Lowell General.