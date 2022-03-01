Wellforce rebrands as Tufts Medicine

Wellforce is changing its name to Tufts Medicine, the Burlington, Mass.-based system said March 1.

Tufts Medicine comprises Boston-based Tufts Medical Center, four community hospitals, home health and hospice services and more than 2,000 physicians.

The name change is meant to reflect the system's alignment with the research and education efforts of the Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine, according to a post on Tufts Now, a university-run website. Tufts Medicine said its new name reflects its goal to turn innovative research into better care.

"Imparting the Tufts name signals the alignment between the university and the health system from an educational, research and clinical translation point of view," Anthony Monaco, PhD, president of Medford, Mass.-based Tufts University, said in the post. "The name Tufts Medicine signifies that the university and the whole health system are committed to advancing our academic missions, and together we will improve the healthcare of patients and their wider communities by building on the best practices of academic medicine and expanding teaching and research opportunities throughout the system."



Dr. Monaco and Michael Dandorph, Tuft Medicine's president and CEO, first proposed a closer alignment of their organizations in 2020, acting on their knowledge that collaboration between academia and healthcare can lead to better care delivery, the post said.