Former Ochsner exec named CFO of Mississippi system

Memorial Health System in Gulfport, Miss., named William Barrette CFO, effective March 6, the Mississippi Hospital Association said in a June 26 news release.

Mr. Barrette has more than 18 years of experience in financial management, planning and strategic and corporate development in both the public and private sectors of healthcare.

His most recent position was Vice President, Decision Support at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, a 46-hospital system. His tenure at Ochsner also spanned supply chain finance and strategy serving as assistant vice president of that division.

Mr. Barrette received a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University in New Orleans.