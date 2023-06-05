Sutter Health names inaugural chief physician

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has tapped Todd Smith, MD, to serve in the newly created role of senior vice president and chief physician executive, effective June 12.

In his new role, Dr. Smith will focus on delivering systemwide service line standards, reducing clinical variation and strengthening relationships with medical group and community physicians across the system.

He has a broad range of leadership experience at Sutter Health, most recently serving as CEO of Sutter Health Valley Medical Foundation. Other past leadership roles include medical director of the Gould Medical Group and section chief for orthopedics and podiatry at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation. Dr. Smith also served on the Sutter Health Board of Directors from 2009 to 2016 and was board chair in 2015-16.

He will work closely with Mark Sevco who is joining Sutter June 5 as senior vice president and COO. Mr. Sevco and Dr. Smith will oversee the system's acute, clinic and ambulatory operations under a dyad leadership model.

