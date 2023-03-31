UPMC executive to join Sutter Health as COO

Mark Sevco was named senior vice president and COO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

Mr. Sevco will join Sutter Health after serving as executive vice president with Pittsburgh-based UPMC, according to a March 31 news release.

The release states that he assisted UPMC with its international efforts and is also the past executive director of the UPMC Administrative Fellowship Program.

Mr. Sevco is slated to begin his new role June 5.

Sutter Health is a 23-hospital system with locations across Northern California.