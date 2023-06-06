Rhode Island health system names new CIO

Tom Gregorio has been named senior vice president and CIO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England, Warwick (R.I.) Post reported June 5.

Mr. Gregorio most recently served as senior vice president of IT operations for Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, according to his LinkedIn page. He has also been chief innovation and technology officer of Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital, president and CEO of Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center in Secaucus, N.J., and vice president and CIO of Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center.

Care New England has six hospitals and healthcare centers in Rhode Island. Mr. Gregorio started there June 5, according to the story.