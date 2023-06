Guthrie County (Iowa) Hospital in has named Chris Stripe CEO, effective August 1.

Mr. Stripe currently serves as executive director of The Commons, a retirement community in Enid, Okla., according to a June 5 news release from the hospital. He has previously helmed McPherson (Kan.) Center for Health, Manhattan (Kan.) Surgical Hospital and Clarinda (Iowa) Regional Health Center.

The hospital is affiliated with Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.