HCA Florida hospital CEO takes new job in Georgia

Bradley Talbert, president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, has accepted a new role as CEO of Memorial Health-Savannah (Ga.), the Jacksonville Daily Record reported Feb. 14.

Both hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare said Mr. Talbert will begin his new role in early March and will help in the search for a new Memorial Hospital CEO, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Mr. Talbert took the helm of Memorial Hospital in August 2017. Before that, he served as CEO of Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. He also previously was CEO of Tenet's Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C.