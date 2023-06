McLaren Medical Group, part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, has named Joel Keiper its next chief operating officer.

Mr. Keiper has been with the health system for two years, according to a June 9 news release. Most recently, he served as its vice president of business development.

In his new role, Mr. Keiper will manage McLaren's network of more than 150 primary and specialty outpatient care centers across 26 Michigan counties.