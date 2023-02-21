Washington hospital names new CEO

Nathan Staggs was selected as the next CEO of Coupeville, Wash.-based WhidbeyHealth.

Mr. Staggs will transition for two weeks with Mike Layfield, who has been serving as interim CEO, according to a Feb. 16 hospital news release.

The hospital board fired Ron Telles, who was serving as CEO and CFO, in February 2022 and contracted with HealthTechS3, a hospital management services company, to recruit permanent replacements for those roles. Mr. Layfield is currently serving as interim CEO and Paul Rogers is listed as interim CFO on the hospital's website.

Mr. Staggs has more than two decades of senior hospital and healthcare leadership experience, serving at facilities in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the release. His first day as WhidbeyHealth CEO will be March 22.