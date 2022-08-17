Washington hospital seeks CEO, board candidates

Coupeville, Wash.-based WhidbeyHealth is looking for candidates as it seeks to fill board and CEO positions, the South Whidbey Record reported Aug. 16.

The hospital is beginning to consider applicants for the permanent CEO position, according to the report. The hospital board fired Ron Telles, who was serving as CEO and CFO, in February and contracted with HealthTechS3, a hospital management services company, to recruit permanent replacements for those roles. Mike Layfield is currently serving as interim CEO and Kelley Gentry is serving as interim CFO.

The hospital board is slated to review resumes and remotely interview three applicants Aug. 18, the South Whidbey Record reported.

Meanwhile, the WhidbeyHealth board is also searching for board candidates. The board is looking for a replacement for Nancy Fey, who is resigning effective Sept. 30, according to the South Whidbey Record. The hospital board has five seats total. Each seat used to represent a specific district, but board members are now considered "at large."

The search for CEO and board candidates comes as the hospital has faced financial challenges. Moody's Investors Service told WhidbeyHealth in March that it needed to secure a loan quickly to avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The hospital in May said Moody's had adjusted its initial assessment "to reflect its belief that the district is now positioned to avoid default on its $6.8 million bond anticipation notes due Jan. 1, 2022, but now extended 90 days to Sept. 1."