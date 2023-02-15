MU Health Care names CEO

The University of Missouri has named Ric Ransom CEO of MU Health Care, based in Columbia.

Mr. Ransom most recently served as president of the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison, according to a Feb.15 news release shared with Becker's. Prior to joining the university in 2018, he served in a variety of healthcare leadership roles, including COO of Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital.

He succeeds Nim Chinniah, the vice president of health affairs who has been serving as interim CEO since July 2022. Mr. Ransom's appointment is effective May 1.