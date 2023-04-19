Children's Hospital of Los Angeles names new CIO

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles has named Conrad Band as its new CIO and senior vice president.

In this role, Mr. Band will be responsible for the health system's IT operations, IT infrastructure, information and security applications, technology training, and tech vendors, according to an April 19 press release from Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Prior to this, Mr. Band served as the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles interim CIO, and originally joined the hospital in 2017 as its chief information security officer.