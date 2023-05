Todd Burch is stepping down as president and CEO of McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey to pursue other opportunities, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

He has held the role since 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. Under his leadership, the hospital grew its facilities and service offerings.

Chad Grant, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, will serve as interim CEO.