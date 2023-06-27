Vanderbilt University Medical Center names CXO

Mackenzie Bean (Twitter) -

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has appointed David Haynes, MD, as chief patient experience officer, effective July 1. 

Dr. Haynes first joined Vanderbilt in 1996. He is currently a professor of otolaryngology, neurosurgery and hearing and speech sciences, and vice chair of the department of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the medical center. Dr. Haynes also directs VUMC's adult and pediatric cochlear implant program, according to a June 26 news release. 

Dr. Haynes succeeds Paul Sternberg, MD, who served as VUMC's founding chief experience officer for nearly 10 years. 

