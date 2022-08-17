CXO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center to step down

Paul Sternberg, MD, is stepping down from his roles of chief patient experience officer of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and chief medical officer of Vanderbilt Medical Group, the Nashville, Tenn.-based system announced Aug. 16.

Dr. Sternberg has served as executive director for 2,500 physicians in the Vanderbilt Medical Group in his CMO role, assumed in 2009. He took on the system CXO role in 2014, overseeing key programs related to patient and family engagement and satisfaction.

Dr. Sternberg is also stepping down from his roles as chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences and director of the Vanderbilt Eye Institute, effective June 30, 2023. He created the institute shortly after he arrived at Vanderbilt in 2003, helping raise money to build the facility that opened in 2008.

A widely recognized medical and surgical retinal specialist, Dr. Sternberg will continue to see patients. A search committee will be convened to conduct a nationwide search for his successor.