Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center tapped Jamie Yoo as its permanent CEO, effective April 6.

Mr. Yoo had been serving in an interim capacity since October. He first joined CHA Health Systems as chief strategic operating officer in June 2022.

Prior to CHA, Mr. Yoo served as CEO of Anaheim (Calif.) Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, Calif., and as COO of Silver Lake Medical Center in Los Angeles.