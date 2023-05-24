Cedars-Sinai Medical Center names COO 

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinaihas named Bryan Croft executive vice president and COO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, effective June 3.

Mr. Croft will also serve as CEO of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Ray (Calif.) Hospital.

He joined Cedars-Sinai in 2010 as vice president of operations and was promoted to senior vice president in 2017. During his tenure at Cedars-Sinai, Mr. Croft has overseen many operational initiatives, including COVID-19 response efforts, the planning process for Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital's replacement facility and expansion or creation of new clinical programs.

Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai, Mr. Croft held vice president of operations roles at Houston Methodist Hospital and The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.








