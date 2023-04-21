Northwestern Medicine names COO

Craig Johnson was named executive vice president and COO of Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine.

Mr. Johnson will begin his new role June 5, according to a health system news release.

Mr. Johnson has served as Northwestern University's executive vice president since 2018.

During his tenure, he has been the chief steward of the Evanston, Ill.-based university's financial, capital and operational resources, according to the release. This includes overseeing the school's $2.9 billion operating budget and its capital budget, as well as more than 1,000 staff across various areas.

Northwestern University Vice President for Operations Luke Figora and Senior Associate Vice President and Treasurer Amanda Distel will serve as interim leaders while a search takes place for the university's next permanent executive vice president, according to the release.

Northwestern Medicine, anchored by Northwestern Memorial Hospital, is a shared strategic vision of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.