HCA Midwest hospital names CEO

Paul Hancock, MD, MBA, was named CEO of Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Dr. Hancock brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an April 10 news release.

For the past seven years, he has served as chief medical officer of San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare.

He also served as chief medical officer of Denver-based Swedish Medical Center, CEO of the Harrington Cancer Center in Amarillo, Texas, and vice president of Baptist St. Anthony's Health System in Amarillo.