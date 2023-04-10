HCA Midwest hospital names CEO

Kelly Gooch -

Paul Hancock, MD, MBA, was named CEO of Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. 

Dr. Hancock brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an April 10 news release. 

For the past seven years, he has served as chief medical officer of San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare.

He also served as chief medical officer of Denver-based Swedish Medical Center, CEO of the Harrington Cancer Center in Amarillo, Texas, and vice president of Baptist St. Anthony's Health System in Amarillo. 

