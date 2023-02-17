CFO to leave Keck Medicine for Michigan Medicine

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine has appointed Eric Strucko, PhD, as its new CFO, effective April 1. He will replace Paul Castillo, who served as CFO since 2011.

As CFO for Michigan Medicine, Mr. Strucko will be responsible for managing its financial and control activities. He will lead financial reporting, financial planning, budgeting and revenue cycle and compliance operations.

He will report to Marschall Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine, executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Michigan and dean of the medical school.

Mr. Strucko is currently CFO for Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where he oversees the finances of the system's hospitals and clinical enterprises. He also manages Keck Medicine's strategic financial plans, financial and governmental reporting, budgeting, revenue cycle, health information management and material management.

Before joining Keck Medicine, Mr. Strucko was senior vice president and CFO for Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center and medical group. His previous roles include vice president for finance and business at Penn State University and controller of the College of Medicine, CFO of the University of Virginia Physicians Group, and budget director of the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Mr. Strucko has a master's of public administration degree and a master's of public policy degree from George Washington University, a master's of public health degree from the University of Virginia, and a PhD. in health-related sciences and administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He also is a retired, nationally registered paramedic.