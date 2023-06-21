Mass General Brigham names hospital president

Darin C. Roark, BSN, was named president and COO of Dover, N.H.-based Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

Mr. Roark brings more than 23 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a news release.

Most recently, he serves in a dual role as hospital president of Baptist Medical Center Clay in Fleming Island, Fla., and as system vice president of ambulatory campuses and emergency services for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health. He previously was vice president of Baptist Health's oncology service line and administrator of the emergency service line.

In his new role, Mr. Roark will succeed Jeff Hughes, who announced his retirement in March and will continue in a consultant role, according to the release.

Mr. Roark will begin his new role July 24.