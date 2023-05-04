Texas hospital appoints CFO

St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, appointed Seth Herrick CFO, effective May 1.

Most recently, Mr. Herrick served as CFO at Heart Hospital of Austin, where he helped lead several capital projects to completion, including the expansion of the hospital's intermediate and progressive care units. He also helped launch its advanced heart failure program.

He previously served as vice president of finance at Medical City Arlington, where he led data analytics for the hospital-based Next Generation Growth project supporting the hospital's five-year strategic plan. He was also a controller and financial reporting manager for the hospital.

Mr. Herrick has a master's degree in business administration from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. He is also a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.