Beth Israel Lahey taps former Mount Sinai exec as chief clinical officer

Beth Israel Lahey Health has named Robert (Rob) Fields, MD, as executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

Dr. Fields will oversee the Cambridge, Mass.-based system's primary care, behavioral services and continuing care organizations, along with several departments, including quality, emergency management, infection prevention, credentialing and the virtual transfer center, according to a March 13 news release.

Previously, he served as chief population health officer at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.





